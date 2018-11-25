The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) - Katie Lou Samuelson tied her season high with 22 points, and No. 2 UConn rolled to an 86-40 victory over Purdue on Saturday night in the Paradise Jam tournament.
Napheesa Collier had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Christyn Williams added 17 for the Huskies (5-0), who extended their regular-season winning streak to 120 games.
