BC-GLF--World Cup, 0197

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Belgium hopes to hold on for World Cup of Golf win<

AP Photo XDP101-1123181251, XRR108-1118181727<

Eds: APNewsNow. Will be updated at end of round.<

By DENNIS PASSA<

AP Sports Writer<

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry have positioned Belgium as strong favorites for their first World Cup of Golf victory.

Pieters and Detry take a five-stroke lead into the final round at Metropolitan on Sunday which will be played in the foursomes (alternate shot) f ...