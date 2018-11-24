Ski-world-downhill-CAN lead

Franz claims victory at Lake Louise downhill

Montreal, Nov 24, 2018 (AFP) - Austria's Max Franz swept to victory in the opening downhill of the World Cup season at Lake Louise on Saturday, powering home ahead of Italy's Christof Innerhofer and Dominik Paris.

The 29-year-old from Klagenfurt came home in 1min 46.18sec to take only the second victory of his career on the World Cup circuit.

Franz pipped Innerhofer by 0.28 sec while Paris finished in third spot ...