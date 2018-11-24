fbl-FRA-Ligue1 lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Henry gets first Monaco win as PSG tighten grip on Ligue 1

Paris, Nov 24, 2018 (AFP) - Radamel Falcao secured Thierry Henry his first win as Monaco boss with a free-kick that would have made his manager proud as Paris Saint-Germain warmed up for Liverpool's visit by strengthening their hold on Ligue 1 with a routine win over Toulouse without Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

The Colombian striker struck with a d ...