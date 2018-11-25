BC-RGU--Ireland-US, 0222

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Ireland backups end Eagles win streak 57-14 in Dublin<

AP Photo XPM106-1124181854, XPM108-1124181902, XPM103-1124181902, XPM105-1124181854, XPM107-1124181902, XPM114-1124182012<

Eds: With AP Photos.<

DUBLIN (AP) - Ireland showed off its deep talent pool when its second-stringers absorbed a strong United States start then smashed the Eagles 57-14 at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

Ireland made 14 changes after beating New Zealand last weekend, and found itself in a match when the U.S. lev ...