UPDATE 1-Four Finns among five killed in private plane crash in Zimbabwe

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds company comments, details)

HELSINKI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Four Finnish citizens are

believed to have been among five people who died in a plane

crash in Zimbabwe on Friday, their companies and Finland's

foreign ministry said.

The plane crashed near Masvingo, the ministry said.

Finnish pulp and paper maker UPM said Heikki

Vappula, 51, executive vice president of UPM Biorefining,

appeared on the passenger list of the crashed private plane.

"We owe a de ...