The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Syria-conflict-IS lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

IS counter-attacks kill 47 US-backed fighters in east Syria: monitor
ATTENTION - UPDATES tolls, ADDS quotes, details ///
Beirut, Nov 24, 2018 (AFP) - Counter-attacks by the Islamic State group have killed at least 47 US-backed fighters over two days as the jihadists struck from their embattled holdout in eastern Syria, a war monitor said Saturday.
The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Kurdish-led alliance supported by a US-led coalition is battling to expel the jihadists from a pocket in the ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Sunday 25th of November 2018 12:18:12 AM. All rights reserved.