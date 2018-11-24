The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Brazil-Venezuela-politics-diplomacy-migrants

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Brazil's Bolsonaro rules out sending back Venezuelan migrants
Rio de Janeiro, Nov 24, 2018 (AFP) - President-elect Jair Bolsonaro said Saturday his government would not send back the tens of thousands of Venezuelans who have sought refuge in Brazil from the economic breakdown in their leftist-ruled homeland.
The Venezuelan immigrants "are not merchandise or some product that can be returned," he said after attending a military anniversary ceremony.
His comments foll ...

 

