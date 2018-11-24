The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Fbl-ENG-Pr WRAP-update

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Man City, Liverpool cruise as Man Utd stumble once more
By Kieran CANNING
=(Picture)=
ATTENTION - ADDS quotes ///
London, Nov 24, 2018 (AFP) - Manchester City stretched a relentless winning run to eight games by thrashing West Ham 4-0 on Saturday but remain just two points clear at the top of the Premier League as Liverpool were also 3-0 victors at Watford.
Manchester United are now 14 points off the leaders as Paul Pogba was hauled off by Jose Mourinho as they failed to break ...

 

