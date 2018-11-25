KA-AMBAREESH - Actor-turned-politician Ambareesh passes away

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Bengaluru, Nov 24 (PTI) Film star-turned-politician M H Ambareesh passed away at a private hospital here on Saturday, according to official sources and Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce. He was 66.

Ambareesh was rushed to a private hospital after he complained of breathing-related issue, sources said.

The former Union minister has acted in over 200 films and served as the Karnataka minister of housing in the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet. PTI KSU HMB HMB 11242348 NNNN

...