KA-AMBAREESH - Actor-turned-politician Ambareesh passes away

Bengaluru, Nov 24 (PTI) Film star-turned-politician M H Ambareesh passed away at a private hospital here on Saturday, according to official sources and Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce. He was 66.
Ambareesh was rushed to a private hospital after he complained of breathing-related issue, sources said.
The former Union minister has acted in over 200 films and served as the Karnataka minister of housing in the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet. PTI KSU HMB HMB 11242348 NNNN
