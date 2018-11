BC-RGU--Scotland-Argenti, 0033

Scotland 14, Argentina 9<

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) - Scotland beat Argentina 14-9 in rugby at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Scotland 14 (Sean Maitland try; Greig Laidlaw 3 penalties), Argentina 9 (Nicolas Sanchez 3 penalties). HT: 6-3

