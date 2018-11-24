UPDATE 4-Taiwan president quits as party chair after local election setback
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
* President Tsai quits as chairwoman of ruling DPP party
* Party loses two former city strongholds in mayoral votes
* Elections closely watched by Beijing, which claims Taiwan
* Referendum on same-sex marriage also being held
By Yimou Lee and Jess Macy Yu
TAIPEI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen
resigned as chairwoman of the ruling pro-independence Democratic
Progressive Party (DPP) afte ...
