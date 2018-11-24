The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 3-French police fire tear gas at protesters on Champs Elysees

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Thousands protest in heart of Paris
* Police use tear gas and water cannon, 18 detained
* Interior minister accuses Le Pen of stirring unrest
(Adds details on arrests, colour, situation outside Paris)
By Dominique Vidalon and Emmanuel Jarry
PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Police firing tear gas and using
water cannon clashed with protesters in Paris who are angry over
rising fuel costs and President Emmanuel Macron's economic
policies, the second weekend of "yello ...

 

