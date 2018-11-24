UPDATE 3-French police fire tear gas at protesters on Champs Elysees

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Thousands protest in heart of Paris

* Police use tear gas and water cannon, 18 detained

* Interior minister accuses Le Pen of stirring unrest

(Adds details on arrests, colour, situation outside Paris)

By Dominique Vidalon and Emmanuel Jarry

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Police firing tear gas and using

water cannon clashed with protesters in Paris who are angry over

rising fuel costs and President Emmanuel Macron's economic

policies, the second weekend of "yello ...