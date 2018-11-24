BC-LUG--World Cup 1st Ld, 0304

Germany's Geisenberger opens luge season with another win

INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) - Natalie Geisenberger's quest for a seventh straight World Cup women's overall championship is off to an excellent start.

The two-time defending Olympic luge champion led a German sweep of the top three spots in the World Cup opening race Saturday. She finished her two runs at the Igls-Innsbruck track in 1 minute, 19.619 seconds for her 44th World Cup victory, extending her recor ...