Nigerian soldiers lash out in video after bloody Boko Haram attack
Kano, Nigeria, Nov 24, 2018 (AFP) - Nigerian troops fighting on the frontlines of the Boko Haram conflict have released a video claiming dozens had died in a recent attack and deploring the poor state of their equipment.
In the five-minute video seen by AFP on Saturday, a soldier narrating in the background shows the burnt shells of several tanks and vehicles in the Metele base, which was attacked by the IS ...
