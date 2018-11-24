Taiwan president resigns as ruling party chairwoman after election defeats

TAIPEI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen

said on Saturday she was resigning as chairwoman of the ruling

Democratic Progressive Party after mayoral election defeats.

Tsai also told a news conference that she had not accepted

the resignation of her premier, William Lai, who had offered to

quit earlier in the evening.

