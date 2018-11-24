JK-BJP - Time for alternative political dispensation in J-K which is nationalist, pro-democracy: BJP

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Jammu, Nov 24 (PTI) The BJP said on Saturday the time has come to establish an alternative political dispensation in Jammu and Kashmir, which is "nationalist and pro-democracy in true sense".

BJP national vice-president and the party's in-charge in Jammu and Kashmir Avinash Rai Khanna claimed that the people of the state have lost faith in the Congress and regional parties like the NC and PDP which practices politics of "opportunism and self interest", and are yearning for a better and reliable altern ...