Congo approves clinical trials for Ebola treatments

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

KINSHASA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Congolese authorities have

authorised clinical trials for four experimental Ebola

treatments, which will allow researchers to collect valuable

data about their effectiveness, the health ministry said on

Saturday.

Health workers have already administered therapeutic

treatments to more than 150 Ebola patients since August in an

effort to contain the worst of Democratic Republic of Congo's 10

outbreaks of the hemorrhagic fever since 1 ...