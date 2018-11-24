Congo approves clinical trials for Ebola treatments
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
KINSHASA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Congolese authorities have
authorised clinical trials for four experimental Ebola
treatments, which will allow researchers to collect valuable
data about their effectiveness, the health ministry said on
Saturday.
Health workers have already administered therapeutic
treatments to more than 150 Ebola patients since August in an
effort to contain the worst of Democratic Republic of Congo's 10
outbreaks of the hemorrhagic fever since 1 ...
