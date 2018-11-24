The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-CAR--F1-Mercedes-Laud, 0200

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Recovering Lauda hopes to be back working with Mercedes soon<
Eds: APNewsNow.<
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Niki Lauda hopes to be back working with Mercedes soon as he continues his recovery from a lung transplant.
The three-time Formula One champion appeared cheerful as he posted a message on the Mercedes team's Twitter account on Saturday.
Speaking softly but clearly, Lauda says "the important message is I will be there soon" before thanking all his fans for the "unbelie ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Saturday 24th of November 2018 04:29:46 PM. All rights reserved.