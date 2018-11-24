Turkey-Saudi-diplomacy-US-Khashoggi

Khashoggi's daughters promise to keep his legacy alive

Washington, Nov 24, 2018 (AFP) - In a poignant farewell to their father published in The Washington Post, the daughters of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi vowed that "his light would never fade" and that his legacy lived through them.

Khashoggi, former Saudi royal insider who became a critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was murdered at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul last month.

His death u ...