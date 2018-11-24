cricket-BAN-WI-Shakib

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Bangladesh's Shakib promises better show after Windies win

Chittagong, Bangladesh, Nov 24, 2018 (AFP) - Record-breaking Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan promised an ever better performance in the next Test after he overcame fitness concerns to lead the hosts to a 64-run win against the West Indies on Saturday.

Shakib was included in the squad for the opening Test in Chittagong despite having barely returned to training after an injury lay-off that forced him to miss the recent home series agai ...