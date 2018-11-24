Limpopo cops arrest three suspects after mob justice attack

Contributed by NAMPA / ANA.

ANA Reporter

BURGERSFORT, November 24 (ANA) - Police at Leboeng outside Burgersfort have arrested three community members and opened cases of arson, malicious damage to property, and public violence following an alleged vigilante mob attack on suspected criminals in the area this week, Limpopo police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Kgautswane Makgwareng village in the Leboeng policing precinct outside Burgersfort, Colon ...