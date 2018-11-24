Britain-royals-Harry-Meghan-windsor

Harry and Meghan announce move to Windsor in early 2019

London, Nov 24, 2018 (AFP) - Prince Harry and his pregnant wife Meghan Markle will move into a historic cottage on the royal family's Windsor Estate early next year, Kensington Palace said on Saturday.

The couple, given the titles the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after marrying in Windsor in May, will live in Frogmore Cottage, a two-storey stucco-faced house in Windsor Home Park close to the castle.

They will relocate to their new home, ...