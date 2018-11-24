The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Harry and Meghan announce move to Windsor in early 2019
London, Nov 24, 2018 (AFP) - Prince Harry and his pregnant wife Meghan Markle will move into a historic cottage on the royal family's Windsor Estate early next year, Kensington Palace said on Saturday.
The couple, given the titles the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after marrying in Windsor in May, will live in Frogmore Cottage, a two-storey stucco-faced house in Windsor Home Park close to the castle.
They will relocate to their new home, ...

 

