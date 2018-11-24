UPDATE 2-Cricket-Rashid and Stokes wreck Sri Lanka, England in charge

* England all out for 336 in first innings

* Sri Lanka crumble in final session

* England lead by 99 runs (Updates at stumps)

COLOMBO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Adil Rashid and Ben Stokes scripted a spectacular turnaround to earn England a handy first-innings lead after skittling out Sri Lanka for 240 on day two of the third and final test on Saturday.

Cruising at 173 for one at one stage, Sri Lanka had every reason to be optimistic about a big first-innings total before the wheels came off ...