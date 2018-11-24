Europe-migrants-France-Britain

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

French authorities pick up five migrants in Channel

Lille, France, Nov 24, 2018 (AFP) - Five migrants attempting to cross the Channel to England in a small inflatable boat were picked up Saturday off the north coast of France, local authorities said.

Two of the five were suffering from hypothermia when they were rescued just offshore about 15 kilometres (nine miles) west of the port of Calais, they said.

