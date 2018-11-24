UPDATE 2-Tunisia's powerful union calls new national strike to press wage demands
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds PM quotes and details)
By Tarek Amara
TUNIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Tunisia's powerful UGTT union
called another national strike for January to press its demand
for higher wages after the government said on Saturday it would
seek a realistic pay deal.
About 650,000 public sector workers went on strike and
thousands joined protests across Tunisia on Thursday over the
government's refusal to raise wages amid threats from
international lenders to stop fin ...
