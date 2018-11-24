TL-POLL-OWAISI - Supporting TRS to ensure it emerges as alternative to BJP, Cong: Owaisi

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Hyderabad, Nov 24 (PTI) AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, has said his party was supporting the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to ensure that it emerges as an alternative force to the Congress and BJP in the coming elections.

Addressing multiple election rallies here on Friday, he sought to know if there were only two parties, Congress and BJP, and said, "We will fight it out against both Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Not just two, there should be three or four (parties). If one (par ...