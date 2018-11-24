Yemen-conflict WRAP

UN envoy steps up contacts with Yemen rebels, govt

By Jamil Nasser with Shatha Yaish in Dubai

Sanaa, Nov 24, 2018 (AFP) - UN envoy Martin Griffiths met a Yemeni rebel leader in insurgent-held Sanaa Saturday and is to follow up by holding talks with Yemen's government in Riyadh, a UN source said.

In a possible breakthrough despite scepticism on the government side, the envoy has said he has opened a dialogue with Huthi rebel officials on "how the UN could contribute ...