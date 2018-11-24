The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Yemen-conflict WRAP

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

UN envoy steps up contacts with Yemen rebels, govt
By Jamil Nasser with Shatha Yaish in Dubai
=(Video+Picture)=
Sanaa, Nov 24, 2018 (AFP) - UN envoy Martin Griffiths met a Yemeni rebel leader in insurgent-held Sanaa Saturday and is to follow up by holding talks with Yemen's government in Riyadh, a UN source said.
In a possible breakthrough despite scepticism on the government side, the envoy has said he has opened a dialogue with Huthi rebel officials on "how the UN could contribute ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Saturday 24th of November 2018 02:56:39 PM. All rights reserved.