Indonesia to sign free trade deal with EFTA countries in December

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

JAKARTA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia has wrapped up

negotiations for a free trade and investment pact with members

of the four-nation European Free Trade Association, and a final

agreement is due to be signed in December, Indonesia's trade

minister said.

Negotiations on the Comprehensive Indonesia-European Free

Trade Association Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

(IE-CEPA) between Indonesia and EFTA members - Switzerland,

Liechtenstein, Norway and I ...