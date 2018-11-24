Indonesia to sign free trade deal with EFTA countries in December
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
JAKARTA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia has wrapped up
negotiations for a free trade and investment pact with members
of the four-nation European Free Trade Association, and a final
agreement is due to be signed in December, Indonesia's trade
minister said.
Negotiations on the Comprehensive Indonesia-European Free
Trade Association Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
(IE-CEPA) between Indonesia and EFTA members - Switzerland,
Liechtenstein, Norway and I ...
