Motor racing-Hamilton fastest in final practice of 2018 season

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

ABU DHABI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Five-times world champion Lewis Hamilton was fastest for Mercedes in the final practice session of the Formula One season in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The Briton, who clinched the title in Mexico with two races to spare, lapped the Yas Marina circuit with a best time of one minute 37.176 seconds.

Kimi Raikkonen, the 2007 world champion preparing for his last race with Ferrari before joining Sauber, was second fastest and 0.288 slower than Hamilton with four-times champ ...