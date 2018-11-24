Olympics-Bach wants closer co-operation with Tokyo to ensure clean 2020 Games

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Mayuko Ono and Jack Tarrant

TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said he wanted closer co-operation from Japanese officials to ensure the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were the cleanest on record in terms of doping.

âWhat is also important is that we want these Olympic Games to be absolutely clean Olympic Games,â Bach said on Saturday during a visit to Tokyo 2020 venues in Fukushima with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

âTherefore, we ...