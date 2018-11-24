Olympics-Bach wants closer co-operation with Tokyo to ensure clean 2020 Games
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Mayuko Ono and Jack Tarrant
TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said he wanted closer co-operation from Japanese officials to ensure the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were the cleanest on record in terms of doping.
âWhat is also important is that we want these Olympic Games to be absolutely clean Olympic Games,â Bach said on Saturday during a visit to Tokyo 2020 venues in Fukushima with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
âTherefore, we ...
