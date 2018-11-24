BC-EU-REL--Vatican-Nun A, 0546

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Global Catholic nuns urge reporting of sex abuse to police<

Eds: Adds reference to international day for ending violence against women; graf of how US nuns responded to AP report, background on Vatican relationship.<

By NICOLE WINFIELD<

Associated Press<

ROME (AP) - The Catholic Church's global organization of nuns has denounced the "culture of silence and secrecy" surrounding sexual abuse in the church and is urging sisters who have been abused to report the crimes to police and the ...