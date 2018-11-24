BC-AS--India-Bus Acciden, 0186

At least 25 dead as bus falls into canal in southern India<

BANGALORE, India (AP) - At least 25 people, many of them schoolchildren, were killed when a speeding bus fell into a canal in southern India on Saturday, an official and media reports said.

The accident occurred in Mandya district as the driver lost control of the vehicle while going at a high speed, said G. Parameshwaran, the Karnataka state deputy chief min ...