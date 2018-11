cricket-SRI-ENG SCORES-update

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Sri Lanka v England third Test scoreboard

ATTENTION - UPDATES at stumps ///

Colombo, Nov 24, 2018 (AFP) - Scorecard at stumps on the second day of the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and England in Colombo on Saturday:

England first innings

R Burns b Perera 14

K Jennings c Silva b Pushpakumara 13

J Bairstow b Sandakan 110

J Root c Gunathilaka b Sandakan 46

B Stokes c de Silva b Sandakan 57

J Buttler ...