Syria-conflict-US-Turkey
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Turkey protests US observation posts in north Syria
Istanbul, Nov 24, 2018 (AFP) - Turkey on Saturday sharply criticised a US plan to put observation posts in northern Syria so as to help prevent clashes between Turkish forces and a Kurd militia backed by Washington.
"I am of the opinion that these measures will only complicate further an already complicated situation," said Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, quoted by state-run news agency Anadolu.
"We have told our American counterpar ...
