Turkey uneasy about US plan for observation posts on Syria border- minister

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

ISTANBUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Turkey is uneasy about U.S.

plans to set up "observation posts" in Syria along parts of its

border with Turkey, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on

Saturday.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday the United

States was setting up the posts to help keep the focus on

clearing the final Islamic State militant strongholds in Syria.

The United States has long complained that tension between

Turkey and the Syrian Democra ...