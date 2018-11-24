MH-SENA-RAMTEMPLE - Ram in 'exile' in Ayodhya 'biggest betrayal': Sena

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) In a veiled attack on the BJP over the Ram temple issue, the Shiv Sena Saturday said those talking about it had kept Lord Ram in "exile" in Ayodhya, despite being in power at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh.

The Sena reiterated its demand that an ordinance be brought before 2019 for constructing the temple.

Without naming the BJP, the Shiv Sena likened it to 'Kumbhakarna', a character from the epic Ramayana mythicised for his long sleeping spells.

Shiv Sena president U ...