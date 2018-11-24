UP-RAPE - Woman raped by three men in her house in UP

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 24 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped in her house here by three men who made a video of the incident and threatened to make it public, police said Saturday.

The incident took place Friday in Rampuri locality under Civil Lines Police Station area, SHO DK Tyagi said.

According to a complaint lodged by the vicitm's mother, the three accused entered the house and raped the woman.

They also recorded a video of the incident and threatened to make it public if she r ...