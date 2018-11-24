TAIWAN-LD VOTE - Taiwan awaits results of key election test and gay marriage vote

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Taipei, Nov 24 (AFP) Taiwan voted Saturday in key elections for its embattled government and a divisive gay rights referendum which activists fear could turn back the clock on the island's reputation as a trailblazer for marriage equality.

The local elections were seen as a mid-term test for President Tsai Ing-wen, as she faces a backlash over domestic reforms and concerns about deteriorating ties with China.

Tsai and officials from her ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have repeatedly s ...