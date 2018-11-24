cricket-PAK-NZL-tea

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Azhar leads Pakistan's fightback in second Test

=(Picture)=

Dubai, Nov 24, 2018 (AFP) - Senior batsman Azhar Ali struck a half century as Pakistan reached tea on 124-2 on the opening day of the second Test in Dubai on Saturday.

The former captain was unbeaten on 69 while Haris Sohail was 37 not out. They had added 99 after Pakistan had lost their first two wickets for just 25 runs.

Pakistan, who won a crucial toss and batted, were hit hard by medium pacer Colin de Grandhomme's double ...