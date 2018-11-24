Erdogan's AKP gets local election boost from nationalists

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

ISTANBUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's nationalist MHP will

support President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party candidates in local

elections in three key cities next year, the MHP leader said on

Saturday, in a boost to the AKP's election prospects.

The AK Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) formed

an alliance before presidential elections last June, but were

subsequently at loggerheads over a disagreement about the MHP's

call for an amnesty for some jailed crimin ...