Erdogan's AKP gets local election boost from nationalists
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
ISTANBUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's nationalist MHP will
support President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party candidates in local
elections in three key cities next year, the MHP leader said on
Saturday, in a boost to the AKP's election prospects.
The AK Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) formed
an alliance before presidential elections last June, but were
subsequently at loggerheads over a disagreement about the MHP's
call for an amnesty for some jailed crimin ...
Subscribe