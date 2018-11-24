Tunisian PM seeks realistic pay deal with union
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
TUNIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Tunisia's government is seeking to
agree a realistic pay deal with the UGTT union taking into
account public finances, Prime Minister Youssef Chahed said on
Saturday.
About 650,000 public sector workers went on strike and
thousands joined protests across Tunisia on Thursday over the
government's refusal to raise wages amid threats from
international lenders to stop financing Tunisia's tattered
economy.
(Reporting By Tarek Amara
