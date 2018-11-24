Tunisian PM seeks realistic pay deal with union

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

TUNIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Tunisia's government is seeking to

agree a realistic pay deal with the UGTT union taking into

account public finances, Prime Minister Youssef Chahed said on

Saturday.

About 650,000 public sector workers went on strike and

thousands joined protests across Tunisia on Thursday over the

government's refusal to raise wages amid threats from

international lenders to stop financing Tunisia's tattered

economy.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara< ...