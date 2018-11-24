MH-26/11-CHABAD HOUSE - Ten years after 26/11 Chabad House continues to stand tall By Komal Panchamatiya

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) Rax Bakery, opposite the Chabad House building, was given a fresh coat of paint but the bullet marks on its wall were circled carefully in red, a symbol of the city's spirit of defiance, on the tenth anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack.

"We condemn the 26/11 terror attack on Mumbai," reads a message on the wall painted by Kuresh Zorabi, who runs the bakery.

The five-storeyed Chabad House building continues to stand tall in a quaint lane at Colaba in south Mumbai after it ...