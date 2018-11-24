cricket-BAN-WI lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Taijul bowls Bangladesh to win against Windies in first Test

Chittagong, Bangladesh, Nov 24, 2018 (AFP) - Taijul Islam claimed 6-33 as Bangladesh defeated West Indies by 64 runs on Saturday in the first match of their two-Test series.

Chasing a target of 204 runs in Chittagong, West Indies stuttered from the start and were all out for 139 on the stroke of tea on the third day, suffering their first defeat in Bangladesh in seven Tests.

Sunil Ambris was the last man dismissed after top-scori ...