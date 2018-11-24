The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

DL-SIGNATURE BRIDGE-ACCIDENT (CORRECTED) - Second accident on Signature Bridge: Man killed after bike skids (Eds: Adding a word

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was killed and his cousin injured after their motorcycle skidded off the Signature Bridge on Saturday, a day after two medical students were killed in an accident there, police said.
The deceased, identified as Shankar, was riding motorcycle and his cousin Deepak (17) was pillion rider, a senior police officer said.
They were coming from Nangloi and heading towards Northeast district. Timarpur police station was informed about the accident at 8.20 am, he ...

 

