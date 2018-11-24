China's female tourists outnumber male in seeking overseas DIY travel: report

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese women are showing a stronger interest in traveling overseas without using a travel agent compared to their male peers as the outbound tourism market burgeons in China, a newly-released travel report found.

Female made up about 46 percent of total independent overseas tourists, or a DIY fashion, in 2016, while the number climbed to 58 percent in the first three quarters of this year, according to a report released by China's biggest online travel agency Ctrip and gl ...