Polling stations for parliamentary elections open across Bahrain

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

CAIRO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Polling stations opened on

Saturday at 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) across Bahrain for 2018

parliamentary elections, Bahrain news agency reported. Polls

will remain open until 8 p.m. (1700 GMT).

The government said 506 candidates are running in the

election, including the highest number of female candidates. It

expects a higher voter turnout than in 2014, which it put at 53

percent.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Michael Perry)

