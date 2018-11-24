Polling stations for parliamentary elections open across Bahrain
CAIRO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Polling stations opened on
Saturday at 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) across Bahrain for 2018
parliamentary elections, Bahrain news agency reported. Polls
will remain open until 8 p.m. (1700 GMT).
The government said 506 candidates are running in the
election, including the highest number of female candidates. It
expects a higher voter turnout than in 2014, which it put at 53
percent.
