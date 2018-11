cricket-BAN-WI SCORES

Bangladesh v West Indies first Test scoreboard

Chittagong, Bangladesh, Nov 24, 2018 (AFP) - Scoreboard after the Bangladesh innings in the first Test against West Indies at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Saturday:

Bangladesh first innings 324 (Mominul Haque 120; S. Gabriel 4-70)

West Indies first innings 246 (S. Hetmyer 63, S. Dowrich 63; Nayeem Hasan 5-61, Shakib Al Hasan 3-43)

Bangladesh second innings (overnight 55-5)

Imrul Kayes b Warrican 2

Soumy ...