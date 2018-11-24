The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Cricket-Australia pace spearhead Starc summoned for India T20

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

MELBOURNE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc may be called up for his first Twenty20 international in two years against India on Sunday after replacing the injured Billy Stanlake in Aaron Finch's squad.
Stanlake was ruled out of the series decider in Sydney after sustaining an ankle injury in the warm-up before the washed-out second T20I in Melbourne on Friday.
Left-armer Starc played his last T20I against Sri Lanka away in September 2016.
Australia, who lead the t ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Saturday 24th of November 2018 10:21:35 AM. All rights reserved.