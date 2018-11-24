Cricket-Australia pace spearhead Starc summoned for India T20

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

MELBOURNE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc may be called up for his first Twenty20 international in two years against India on Sunday after replacing the injured Billy Stanlake in Aaron Finch's squad.

Stanlake was ruled out of the series decider in Sydney after sustaining an ankle injury in the warm-up before the washed-out second T20I in Melbourne on Friday.

Left-armer Starc played his last T20I against Sri Lanka away in September 2016.

Australia, who lead the t ...