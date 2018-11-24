BC-HI--Scoot-Honolulu Fl, 0142

Singapore budget airline to end service to Honolulu<

HONOLULU (AP) - A budget airline based in Singapore will discontinue flights to Honolulu in June, citing low demand for the service.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Singapore Airlines announced this week that its low-cost arm Scoot will end the Hawaii route.

The change comes as Scoot takes over several SilkAir routes over the next two years. The regional airline SilkAir is merging into Singapore Airlines.

